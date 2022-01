Ross Schruder of Eganville, husband of the late Donna Schruder NEE Lehman, in his 68th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Friday from 1:30 until 2:30 PM. Please RSVP to the visitation on Ross’s memorial page at www.zohrfuneralhome.com if you wish to attend. Arrangements for the late Ross Schruder made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com