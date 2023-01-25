WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2023

Jim Morrow of Pembroke, son of Violet Cronier NEE Friend and Peter Morrow, in his 58th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 11 AM until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 2:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Jim Morrow made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Helen Bradley of Pembroke, wife of the late Jack Bradley, in her 82nd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Helen Bradley made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Hanne Laird NEE Jensen of Petawawa, wife of the late Albert Laird, at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Hanne Laird made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Judi Witt of Pembroke, wife of Frank Witt, at the age of 74 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 until 5:30 PM and then at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Saturday from noon until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Judi Witt made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

