WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022

Anna Yuke of Pembroke, wife of the late Earl Yuke, at the age of 93 years.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Anna Yuke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Eugene LeBlanc of Petawawa, husband of Veletta LeBlanc, at the age of 88 years.  A private graveside service will be held in the spring.  Arrangements for the late Eugene LeBlanc made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca   