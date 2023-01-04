WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2023

John “Red” Cameron of Petawawa, husband of Janet Cameron, in his 92nd year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. Arrangements for the late John “Red” Cameron made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

David Bell of Petawawa, husband of Cynthia Bell, at the age of 63 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday, January 13th from 1 to 3 PM. Arrangements for the late David Bell made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Erica Loevenmark NEE Lass of Pembroke, wife of Lennart Loevenmark, in her 84th year. Memorial visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM. Arrangements for the late Erica Loevenmark made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Donald Hammel of Pembroke, father of Laurie Gagne, Paula Wilson and Craig Hammel, in his 90th year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 503 Alfred Street in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Donald Hammel made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

