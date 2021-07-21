WEDNESDAY, JULY 21, 2021

Marion Jackson of Pembroke, wife of the late Floyd Jackson and by first marriage the late Wilborn "Mike" Wagner, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Marion Jackson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Margaret Smith of Pembroke, wife of the late Donald Smith, in her 80th year. A graveside service will be held at All Saints Anglican Cemetery in Petawawa today at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Margaret Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

