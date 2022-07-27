WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

Gale Hanson of Pembroke, wife of the late John Hanson, at the age of 85. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Saturday, August 20th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gale Hanson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Mary Flood of Pembroke, wife of the late Paul Flood, in her 79th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Mary Flood made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

