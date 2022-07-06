WEDNESDAY, JULY 6, 2022

G.R. Adam of Pembroke, husband of Doreen Adam NEE LeBlanc, at the age of 87 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lapasse on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late G.R. Adam made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Edward Panke of Lake Dore, husband of Connie Panke, at the age of 80 years. Respecting Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements for the late Edward Panke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com