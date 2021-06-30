WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021

Kenneth Selle of Cobden, husband of Lisa Selle, in his 67th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint James Less Roman Catholic Church in Eganville on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Kenneth Selle made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Lorna Stevenson of Beachburg, wife of the late Eric Stevenson, in her 86th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Lorna Stevenson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Lynn McLaren of Matawatchen, husband of the late Irene McLaren NEE Lee, in his 90th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew on Friday from 11 AM until noon. Arrangements for the late Lynn McLaren made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

