WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023

McCrae ‘Mac’ McCauley of Beachburg, husband of Beverley York and by first marriage Melinda McCauley, in his 67th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 10 AM until 12 noon. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late McCrae ‘Mac’ McCauley made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Adeline Belaire of Pembroke, wife of the late Reginald Belaire, in her 82nd year. Respecting Adeline’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements for the late Adeline Belaire made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

