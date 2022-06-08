WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022

Eulalia Ryan NEE Kelly formerly of Saint Joseph, Quebec, wife of the late Loyola Ryan, at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church in Saint Joseph, Quebec on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Eulalia Ryan made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Eveline Hoare of Pembroke, wife of the late Bert Hoare and the late Sam McConeghy, in her 90th year. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 503 Alfred Street in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Eveline Hoare made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

