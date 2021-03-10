WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10, 2021

Vida Raymond of Pembroke, wife of the late Sylvester Raymond, in her 90th year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 6 PM. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Church in Chapeau Quebec on Saturday at 11 AM. Please call the funeral home if you wish to attend. Arrangements for the late Vida Raymond made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca