WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023

Eileen Rabishaw formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Ronald Rabishaw, in her 67th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Eileen Rabishaw made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Agnes Mayfield of Pembroke, wife of the late William Mayfield, in her 89th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Agnes Mayfield made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

