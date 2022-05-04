WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022

Bob Wickware of Pembroke, husband of the late Patricia Wickware NEE Clarke, in his 84th year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Bob Wickware made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Shirley Neuman of Pembroke, wife of the late Melvin Neuman, at the age of 81 years. Visitation is at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Friday from 9:30 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Shirley Neuman made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca