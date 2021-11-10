WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021

Harold Gravel of Pembroke, husband of the late Diane Gravel, at the age of 71 years. A graveside funeral service will be held at Laurentian View Cemetery on Doran Road in Petawawa on Friday at 11 AM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Harold Gravel made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Beverley Pettit of Pembroke, wife of the late Edwin Pettit, in her 89th year. A graveside service will be held at Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Cemetery in Micksburg in the spring. Arrangements for the late Beverley Pettit made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

