WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2023

Gladys Drouin NEE Stokes of Pembroke, wife of the late Armand Drouin, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at Wesley Community Church, 210 Renfrew Street in Pembroke today from noon until 1:45 PM. Arrangements for the late Gladys Drouin made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Christopher Ryan of Waltham Quebec, son of Betty Ryan, at the age of 49 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday afternoon from 3 until 7 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Waltham Quebec on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Christopher Ryan made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

