WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022

Marjorie Orzel of Petawawa, wife of the late Robert Orzel, in her 75th year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marjorie Orzel made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Darla Doucette of Pembroke, wife of Donald Doucette, at the age of 79 years. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Friday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Darla Doucette made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

