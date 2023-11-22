iHeartRadio

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2023

Doreen Drew NEE Bullock of Westmeath, wife of the late Austin Drew, at the age of 96 years.  Memorial visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 10 AM until 12 noon.  Arrangements for the late Doreen Drew made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

Heather Splaine NEE Ferneyhough of Perth, wife of Barry Splaine, at the age of 76.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 11 AM until 1 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home on Sunday at 1 PM.  Arrangements for the late Heather Splaine made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.  

