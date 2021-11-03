WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021

Audrey Ann Laroche of Pembroke, wife of the late Percy Laroche, in her 90th year. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday, November 18th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Audrey Ann Laroche made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Murray Mathieu of Pembroke, son of the late Frank and Celeste Mathieu NEE Labelle, in his 80th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Friday after 11 AM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Murray Mathieu made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Margaret Thrasher of Pembroke, wife of the late Donald Thrasher, at the age of 84 years. Respecting Margaret’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be at Greenwood United Cemetery. Arrangements for the late Margaret Thrasher made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com