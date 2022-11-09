WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022

Philip Ethier formerly of Lapasse, husband of Dawna Tait, in his 73rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lapasse on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Philip Ethier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Raymond Vanderwal of Pembroke, husband of the late Coba Vanderwal NEE Rook, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 4 to 8 PM. Arrangements for the late Raymond Vanderwal made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com