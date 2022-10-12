WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022

Mike Watts of Chalk River, husband of Theresa Watts, at the age of 64 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Mike Watts made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Wilhelmina Bakhuyzen formerly of Cobden, wife of the late Simon Bakhuyzen, at the age of 90 years. A funeral service will be held in Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church in Cobden today at 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Wilhelmina Bakhuyzen made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Ruby Coulas of Pembroke, wife of the late Arnold Coulas, at the age of 87 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 10 AM until 12:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Ruby Coulas made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

