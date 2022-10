WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022

Rene Frappier of Pembroke, husband of Huguette Frappier NEE Marion, at the age of 81 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM. Arrangements for the late Rene Frappier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Sue Church of Haley Station, wife of Ron Church, at the age of 71 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 9 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sue Church made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com