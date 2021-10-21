WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2021

Delma Cain of Pembroke, wife of the late Frederick Cain, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 4:30 until 8:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Delma Cain made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Linda Ward of Pembroke, wife of Alfred Ward, at the age of 70 years. Respecting Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Linda Ward made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bernie Lapierre of Cobden, husband of Cyndy Lapierre, in his 86th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Bernie Lapierre made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

