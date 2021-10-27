WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021

Norman Kutschke formerly of Eganville, husband of the late Anita Kutschke NEE Brose, at the age of 94. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Thursday from 2 to 6 PM. Arrangements for the late Norman Kutschke made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Leslie Hildebrandt of Pembroke, husband of Elizabeth Hildebrandt, at the age of 85 years. Respecting Leslie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Leslie Hildebrandt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com