WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

Jeanetta Warren NEE Martin of Pembroke, wife of the late Merrill Warren, in her 95th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday, September 7th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Jeanetta Warren made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Barbara Bird of Beachburg, wife of Morgan Bird, at the age of 66 years. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Sunday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Barbara Bird made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Rita Leroux of Pembroke, wife of the late Lennox Leroux, in her 99th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Rita Leroux made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Cynthia Nighbor of Pembroke, wife of the late Ed Nighbor, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Thursday from 9:30 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the church. Arrangements for the late Cynthia Nighbor made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

