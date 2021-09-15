WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

Ann Clarke NEE Appleby of Pembroke, wife of James Clarke, at the age of 86 years. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Petawawa Golf Course on Saturday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann Clarke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Evelyn Behm NEE Hass of Pembroke, wife of the late Bert Behm, in her 96th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Evelyn Behm made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Shirley Dean NEE Valliant formerly of Pembroke and Renfrew, wife of Donald Dean, in her 82nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Shirley Dean made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Jacqueline Heath formerly of Pembroke, wife of Douglas Heath, at the age of 80 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday morning from 9 until 10 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Friday at 10:30 AM. Space is limited. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Jacqueline Heath made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

