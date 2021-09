Marie Lynch formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Orville Lynch, at the age of 97 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Marie Lynch made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca