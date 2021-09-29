WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

Ann MacKinnon of Pembroke, wife of Bill MacKinnon, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann MacKinnon made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Edna Payne Wilson NEE Baker of Renfrew, mother of Donna Jones and Judy Frawley, at the age of 101 years. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew on Saturday from 2 until 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Edna Payne Wilson made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

Lola Byce formerly of Beachburg and Foresters Falls, wife of the late Norman Byce, in her 85th year. A graveside service will be held at Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Lola Byce made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

