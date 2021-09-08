WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

Marilyn Raglin NEE Weisenberg of Pembroke, wife of the late Robert Raglin, in her 85th year. An interment of ashes will be held at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Locksley on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Marilyn Raglin made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ann Clarke NEE Appleby of Pembroke, wife of James Clarke, at the age of 86 years. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Petawawa Golf Course on Saturday, September 18th from 1 to 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann Clarke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sister Margaret Foran, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 70th year of her Religious Life. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Sister Margaret Foran made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Dorothy Brenner of Eganville, wife of the late Esmond Brenner, in her 91st year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 PM and again on Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy Brenner made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

