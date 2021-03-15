49th Annual Easter Seals Telethon

Stay home safely and tune in! With COVID-19 precautions in place, you can still enjoy watching our local celebrities help support Easter Seals., Meet our corporate sponsors and take their challenge by calling in to support us during the show! Most importantly, we will be sitting down virtually with local Easter Seals kids to get to know them, chat about how they have been keeping busy, and find out what they are looking forward to doing this summer. Plus work together to help children and youth with physical disabilities. Find out more and donate now at https://www.easterseals.org/peterborough-telethon/