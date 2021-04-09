Crooks Rapids Countryfest, Drive In Concert is set for September 4th in Hastings.

Featuring The Road Hammers, Jojo Mason, Rivertown Saints, Shawn Austin and many more.

Car passes available now at CrooksRapidsCountryFest.com

Pure Country 105 has your opportunity to win a car pass. Just enter below to win.

Crooks Rapids CountryFest Drive In Concert, September 4th in Hastings. Enter to win now!

No purchase necessary to enter. One (1) prize available to be won. Prize is one vehicle pass (as many passengers a seat belts in car), approximate value of $350 + tax, for Crooks Rapids Countryfest Saturday September 4th 2021. With strict physical distancing and Health and Safety measures in place. More at www.crooksrapidscountryfest.com

Contest Opens at noon Friday April 9th and closes at 11:59pm Thursday April 15th 2021. A random draw will take place from all entries Friday April 16th 2021 at the Pure Country 105 studio at approx. 7am. Odds of winning dependent on number of eligible entries received. Potential winner must answer a time limited skill testing question to be declared the winner and receive the prize. Prize is non-transferable. Prize will be guest list. Prize must be accepted as awarded with no substitutions.