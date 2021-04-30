Happy Mother's Day

Pure Country 105 has your opportunity to win an amazing prize package for your Mom for Mother’s Day.

We have a pedicure and manicure from Euphoria Wellness Spa, 290 Water Street Peterborough, EuphoriaWellnessSpa.com

A $100 gift card for delicious food from Farmers Butcher Shop. 3 Commerce Place, Lindsay. FarmersButcherShop.ca

A $100 Gift card for some gorgeous flowers from McKnights Fine Flowers and Gifts, 41 Lansdowne Street, McKNights.ca

And a $100 gift card for Mom to pick herself up something nice from Johnson Jewellers, 157 Kent Street West Lindsay, JohnsonJewellers.com

Show mom you care. Mother’s Day is May 9th. Enter to win now!

No purchase necessary. One (1) prize available to be won. Prize is a Pedicure and Manicure package from Euphoria Wellness Spa (approximate value of $100), a $100 gift card for Farmers Butcher Shop Lindsay, a $100 gift card for McKnights Fine Flowers and Gifts, and $100 for Johnson Jewellers Lindsay. Contest is open from 12:01 am Friday April 30th to 11:59 pm EST Thursday May 6th 2021. Grand prize draw will happen at approximately 7am Friday May 7th at the Pure Country 105 studio. Odds of winning dependant on the number of eligible entries received. Prize must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions. Prize has no cash value. Prize will be mailed to winner. Address must be provided as part of entry to be used for redemption of prize only. Limit of one entry per person for duration of contest.