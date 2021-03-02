Peterborough Musicfest Live From Home

Peterborough Musicfest is back!

After a challenging year that saw all live in-person performances cancelled, the festival returns with its first ever livestreamed concert featuring The Reklaws and special guest James Barker.

“Our good friends Jenna and Stu from The Reklaws will be in town to film this special livestreamed concert at the Showplace Performance Centre,” says Musicfest general manager Tracey Randall. “James Barker will be featured from his home studio in Nashville. This is a first for us and we’re super excited about it.”

“We have some fun stuff on tap for this concert,” adds Musicfest board chair Paul Rellinger. “We want the performance to be really special, so The Reklaws are coming to town early to film a few things around Peterborough which you’ll see in the show.”

Though fans have to claim a ticket via the Side Door concert platform, as with every Peterborough Musicfest show, Live at Home access is free. Founded by two-time JUNO award winning and two-time Polaris Music Prize listed musician and songwriter Dan Mangan, Side Door offers a two-way virtual concert experience utilizing a high-fidelity Zoom stream.

“We chose Side Door because it will allow the audience and the artists to interact with one another which will give it a different vibe than a regular livestreamed show” says Randall. “Also, for ticketed fans only, the performance will be followed by an intimate conversation with Jenna and Stu.”

A limited number of free admission tickets are available now. The show begins at 8:00p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Get your free ticket here https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/a2NokD1p0gJcxOlRluHN?fbclid=IwAR3o-H1K8YmTSWLMh1X8djLGFa6DU3Shk4dP18LgwCdJDHhxEV0TsOihwKs