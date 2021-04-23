Thomas Rhett drops his new album Country Again on April 30th. We have an opportunity for you to win a copy of the new album, plus be part of a virtual show.

It’s a Thomas Rhett Winning Weekend. Enter now and let us know your favourite Thomas Rhett song. You’ll be entered to win a digital download of Rhett’s new album Country Again, and one lucky winner will pick up the grand prize, a virtual ticket for Thomas Rhett’s album release livestream April 30th.

No purchase necessary. Three (3) prizes available to be won. Each prize is a digital download of Thomas Rhett’s new album Country Again. Additionally, a random draw will take place from those three (3) winners to win a virtual ticket for Thomas Rhett’s live stream album release show on April 30th 2021. Album digital downloads will be delivered by e-mail after April 30th. Live stream link will be delivered by e-mail on or before April 30th 2021.

Odds of winning an album dependent on number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning Live Stream prize are 1 in 3. To be eligible to win a valid email address must be provided. A random draw to determine winners will take place at approximately 7am Monday April 26th 2021 at the Pure Country 105 studio. Prize must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions and prize has no cash value. Pure Country 105 will no provide an alternate prize if, for whatever reason, Live Stream can not take place. A mathematical skill testing question will be required to claim prize.