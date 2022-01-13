24 YEAR-OLD PETERBOROUGH MAN ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN INFANT'S DEATH

A 24-year-old Peterborough man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of an infant in November of 2020.

The investigation began on November 22, 2020, after an infant was taken to PRHC with serious injuries. The infant was transported to a Toronto hospital and succumbed to their injuries several days later.

The 14-month investigation involved Peterborough Police detectives, the coroner’s office, the Centre for Forensic Sciences and the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Unit at Sick Kid’s Hospital.

The man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with manslaughter.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released.