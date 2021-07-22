81 YEAR-OLD PETERBOROUGH MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT



Peterborough Police have arrested an 81 year-old Ptbo man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Last Friday afternoon, a 26-year-old female was jogging on the Trans Canada Trail from Jacksons Park towards Ackison Road when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused before she was able flee the scene on foot.

At approximately 6:00pm yesterday (weds), officers were called to the trail near the Jackson Creek subdivision after receiving reports of a man matching the suspect's description was seen in the area.

Abbasali Karami of Peterborough was arrested and charged with sexual assault.