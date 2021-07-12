BODY FOUND IN WATER NEAR FENELON FALLS

Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating after a body was recovered in the water near Fenelon Falls yesterday (sun) monring.

The investigation is ongoing with members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Under Water Search and Recovery Unit.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time, as family members have not been notified.

Police don't believe there is a threat to the general public as this is not believed to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.