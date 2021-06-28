EMILY TOWNSHIP MAN CRASHES WHILE TOWING 32 FOOT TRAILER, FACES IMPAIRED CHARGES

A 55 year-old Emily Township man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle collision on Bass Lake Road yesterday (sun) afternoon

Ptbo OPP responded to the scene and say the vehicle was towing a 32 foot trailer when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Paul O'BRIEN faces various charges including operation while impaired and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.