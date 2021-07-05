LINDSAY MAN AND WOMAN ARRESTED FOR BREAK AND ENTER

A man and a woman from Lindsay have been arrested in connection to an alleged break and enter last Friday.

Kawartha Lakes Police responded to the scene and say the home owner went to the residence to do some renovations and found two people inside gathering tools.

The complainant called 9-1-1 and police were able to arrest both parties.

36-year-old Kevin Colvin and 35 year-old Peggy Zwicker, both of Lindsay, face various charges including Break and Enter and Theft Under $5000.