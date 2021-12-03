MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED PETERBOROUGH

A Whitby man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in Peterborough that occurred in November.

On November 11th, Ptbo police received a call to attend a residential apartment on Charlotte Street for reports that a person had been shot.

Officers located a 35 year-old victim who was transported to the PRHC before being taken to a Toronto hospital.

Detectives from the Peterborough Police Service’s Investigative Services Division arrested 20 year-old Zuvaan Hamilton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peterborough Police or Crime Stoppers.