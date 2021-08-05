MAN ENGULFED IN FLAMES AT PRHC TAKEN TO TORONTO HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT



A 39-year-old Peterborough man was taken to a Toronto area hospital after an incident Wednesday afternoon at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

At approximately 4:30pm, two Peterborough Police officers and EMS attending PRHC on another matter heard a commotion and witnessed a man engulfed in flames running toward the Emergency Room entrance.

The officers and EMS were able to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the man entered the hospital.

He was attended to by medical staff and due to the severity of his injuries was taken to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Peterborough Police secured the scene for a time, however, there is no evidence of this incident being criminal in nature.