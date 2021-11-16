MAN WHO DIED IN FATAL CRASH ON THE 115 IDENTIFIED

Peterborough OPP have identified the man who died in a single vehicle collision on the 115 early Sunday morning.

49 year-old James Gomes died in the crash, while 3 other people sustained serious injuries.

Two of the occupants were flown to Toronto Hospitals.

The OPP had closed the northbound lanes near County Road 10 for the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone that has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP.