The Federal Liberals have won another minority government, but for the 2nd time in 60 years, voters in the bellwether riding of Ptbo Kawartha didn't vote for the winning party.

Two time Liberal MP Maryam Monsef was defeated by first time Conservative Candidate Michelle Ferreri.

With 287 of 289 polls reporting, Ferreri had 39.4 per cent of the vote, leading Monsef by over 32 hundred votes.

New Democrat Joy Lachica came in third place locally.

The Ptbo Kawartha riding had a voter turnout of nearly 66 percent.

Conservative Jamie Schmale was re-elected to a third term in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, while Conservative Philip Lawrence was re-elected to a second term in Northumberland-Peterborough South.