NEIGHBOUR DISPUTE IN SELWYN TOWNSHIP LEADS TO ASSAULT CHARGES

A 40 year-old Etobicoke man is facing assault charges following a neighbour dispute in Selwyn Township last night (weds).

Peterborough OPP responded to an assault complaint and say the victim was in the backyard of their residence when they were approached by the accused that owns a neighbouring property.

The accused became angry and assaulted the victim after they were asked to vacate the area. The accused also threated the victim and performed an indecent act prior to being removed from the property by other neighbours.

Michael MCALEESE was arrested and charged with Assault, Fail to leave premises when directed, Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm and Indecent act