NEW BRUNSWICK MAN ALLEGEDLY ROBS HWY 7 GAS STATION

A 40 year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested by Kawartha Lakes OPP in connection to a gas station robbery last night (tues).

Police were called to the gas station on Highway 7 and say the suspect entered the building brandishing an edged weapon and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect stole cash and cigarettes prior to fleeing in a vehicle that was stolen from a residence in Lindsay.

At approximately 9:45pm, officers were called to a disturbance between two parties at a residence on Cresswell Road.

The homeowner observed an unknown party attempting to enter the vehicles in their driveway.

The homeowner exited their residence and was able to subdue the suspect until officers arrived. The investigation revealed that this suspect was also the suspect in the gas station robbery.

Mathew DEAN faces a slew of charges including robbery with a weapon.