A pedestrian is facing a charge after a collision on Chemong Road Tuesday.

At approximately 9:50am, Ptbo Police were called about a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Chemong Road just north of Milroy Drive.

The 25-year-old male pedestrian was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to use a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by EMS and treated for minor injuries.