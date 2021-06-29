PETERBOROUGH OPP SEIZE VARIOUS DRUGS, INCLUDING COCAINE AND FENTANYL
A 32 year-old Carlow Mayo Township man is facing numerous drug charges following an investigation by Ptbo OPP.
Police stopped to check on the wellbeing of the occupants of a disabled motor vehicle on Lakefield Road at approximately 1:15 this morning (tues).
One of the passengers was found to be in possession of illicit drugs and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, scales, cellphones and other drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence O'Brien was arrested and faces various charges including Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.