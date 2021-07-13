PETERBOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION TO ROBBERY

Peterborough Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a robbery at a convenience store last Friday night.

At approximately 10:30pm, officers were called to the business at George Street North and Parkhill Road.

Police say the clerk had been threatened by a male brandishing a knife while a second male watched the door.

The pair made off with some cash and the clerk was not injured. The K9 Unit was called in to search the area with negative results.

The first suspect is a white male in his mid to late 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a light blue Puma rain jacket with a white hood, black pants, a teal brimmed ball cap and white shoes with blue edging. He was also wearing a black mask with sunglasses. The man appears to have a dark tattoo on the top of his left hand that appears to be circular in shape.

The second suspect is a white male in his mid 20s with a thin build and was wearing a black and white hoodie, striped horizontally with a white hood, beige pants and black shoes with white edging. He was also wearing a black mask and a toque with his hood up

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police or Crime Stoppers.