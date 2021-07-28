SCARBOROUGH MAN ARRESTED BY PETERBOROUGH POLICE FOLLOWING PURSUIT



A 34-year-old Scarborough man is facing numerous charges following a pursuit with Peterborough Police overnight. (tues/weds)

At approximately 2:40 am, an officer on attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Aylmer Street.

The male driver refused to stop and sped off, going through a red light and stop sign before striking a tree near Parkhill Road.

After the collision, the male fled on foot and was apprehended with the assistance of the OPP.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was also a prohibited driver Canada wide.

Christopher DaCosta faces a long list of charges including Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Flight from Police.