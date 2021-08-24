STANLEY CUP COMING TO PETERBOROUGH WEDNESDAY

Peterborough native and member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mitchell Stephens will bring the Stanley Cup to Peterborough tomorrow (weds) after winning his second-straight championship with the club.

A boat tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Lift Locks, moving south on the Trent Severn Canal to Little Lake and arriving at Del Crary Park approximately 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to come out and catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, members of the public will not be permitted to be close to Stephens or the Cup, and no photo opportunities with the cup will be available.