THE VENUE IN DOWNTOWN PETERBOROUGH SOLD

The Venue in downtown Peterborough has been sold.

The announcement was made today (weds) and the downtown event business is now owned by local catering and event specialists Kevin and April Sendel, owners of Personal Touch Catering and Personal Touch Banquet Hall.

The Venue's name and location won't change and is preparing to reopen on September 1st, subject to Ontario's reopening plan and safety measures set by Peterborough Public Health.

All Personal Touch Catering and Banquet Hall bookings prior, present and future will continue to operate from Personal Touch locations and will be independent of bookings at The Venue.

The Venue has been a downtown hub for concerts, networking, weddings, special events and fundraising since its doors opened in 2010.